Guwahati, Bengaluru Gear Up For 'Guns N' Roses' Concert In November — Check Venues, Dates And Ticket Details

Rock fans in India have another major event to look forward to. Legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses is set to return to the country for a two-city tour in November 2026, with performances scheduled in Bengaluru and Guwahati.

The band's Guwahati concert, scheduled for Nov. 17 at Khanapara Ground, is already being seen as one of the biggest international music events ever hosted in Northeast India.

Announcing the event on social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam."

Referring to the success of Post Malone's concert in the state, Sarma added, "Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum."

He further said that visitors travelling from across India and abroad would get an opportunity to experience Assam's culture and hospitality while boosting tourism and the local economy.

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The concert also aligns with Assam's larger push to establish itself as an entertainment hub. In 2025, the state government approved a dedicated concert economy policy aimed at attracting large-scale music festivals and international live events.

India Tour Details

The band's India visit will begin with a concert in Bengaluru on Nov. 14, followed by a performance in Guwahati on Nov. 17 as part of its ongoing Asia tour. Both events are being organised by BookMyShow Live.

The band also confirmed the India dates on Instagram, posting: "India, we're back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17. Get on the Nightrain for first tickets now. General on sale tomorrow at 11am."

Ticket sales have already begun for Nightrain Fan Club members, while general ticket sales open at 11 a.m. on June 9 through BookMyShow.

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More About Guns N' Roses

Formed in 1985 in Los Angeles, Guns N' Roses has remained a powerhouse in rock music, thanks to timeless hits such as November Rain, Sweet Child O' Mine, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle.

The upcoming visit marks the band's second consecutive trip to India after returning in 2025 for its first performance in the country in more than a decade.

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