OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Maa Hai Na And More — Movies, Series To Watch

The second week of June brings a packed lineup of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Lionsgate Play. From crime thrillers and romantic dramas to documentaries, reality shows and football action, here's everything arriving on streaming platforms this week.

Norway: The Dark Horse (Netflix)

This two-part documentary chronicles Norway's return to the FIFA World Cup after a 26-year absence. Featuring exclusive access to Martin Ødegaard, Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth, the series explores the team's qualification journey and preparations for the tournament.

Streaming from June 9

Every Year After (Prime Video)

Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Every Summer After, this romantic drama follows childhood friends Percy and Sam as their bond evolves into something deeper before a painful secret drives them apart. Years later, they reunite and confront their unresolved past.

Streaming from June 10

Outlast: The Jungle (Netflix)

The survival competition series moves to the jungles of Panama, where 16 contestants battle harsh conditions and shifting alliances while competing for a $1 million prize.

Streaming from June 10

The Rest Is Football (Netflix)

Football icons Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards bring their popular podcast to television with daily FIFA World Cup coverage, expert analysis and interviews.

Streaming from June 10

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 (Netflix)

The romantic drama returns as Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue navigate new personal and professional challenges between Serenity and New York City.

Streaming from June 11

Viral Hit (Netflix)

Adapted from the hit South Korean webtoon Kenka Dokugaku, the series follows a bullied teenager who turns to live-streamed fights to earn money and transform his life.

Streaming from June 11

Bhooth Bangla (Netflix)

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar as Arjun Acharya, an NRI who inherits a haunted palace and decides to host his sister's wedding there. The film also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

Streaming from June 12

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I Am Frankelda (Netflix)

Mexico's first feature-length stop-motion animated film follows a young writer whose dark imagination comes to life, forcing her to restore balance between reality and fantasy.

Streaming from June 12

Maternal Instinct (Netflix)

This true-crime documentary examines one of America's most disturbing fetal abduction cases through police footage, witness testimonies and investigative records.

Streaming from June 12

Raakh (Prime Video)

Directed by Prosit Roy, the crime thriller stars Ali Fazal as an investigator searching for two missing teenagers in 1970s Delhi. Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir also feature in key roles.

Streaming from June 12

Shelter (Lionsgate Play)

Jason Statham stars in this action thriller about a former assassin whose isolated life is disrupted after rescuing a young girl from a storm.

Streaming from June 12

Maa Hai Na (ZEE5)

Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, this cooking reality show pairs Gen-Z celebrities with their mothers for challenges, conversations and family bonding moments.

Streaming from June 12

The Polygamist (Netflix)

Based on Sue Nyathi's novel, the drama follows a social media influencer whose perfect life begins to unravel when her husband's hidden secrets come to light.

Streaming from June 12

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