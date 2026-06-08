'Bhavya' Portal Launched: All About The Platform Key To Implement Rs 33,660 Industrial Park Scheme

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has launched the Bhavya portal to start applications for 100 industrial parks. It serves as a sole window for the Rs 33,660-crore scheme implementation.

The portal has been designed to streamline the implementation of Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) through a unified digital platform for project submission, evaluation, monitoring and execution. It also plays a key role in enabling seamless coordination and effective project delivery.

The launch marks a significant step towards fostering transparency, efficiency and data-driven governance in the development of industrial infrastructure across India.

The detailed operational procedures for the Bhavya Scheme were released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in May.

What is the Bhavya Scheme

The scheme focuses on creating 'investment-ready' industrial ecosystems with plug-and-play infrastructure.

Both greenfield and eligible brownfield industrial parks are covered.

The parks are intended to be modern in their respective categories, equipped with cutting-edge facilities and connectivity. The land for parks will be provided by state governments. While the Centre will provide incentives covering infrastructure, facilities, and connectivity.

States are expected to come up with strong project proposals, and parks will be allocated on the basis of the quality of those proposals.

Land requirements

Non-hilly states: Minimum 100 acres

Hilly states, NE states, UTs, and smaller states: Minimum 25 acres

Maximum size permitted: Up to 1,000 acres

Evaluation process

The proposals must fulfil these criteria for funding:

– Multimodal connectivity

– Site and long-term suitability

– Quality of infrastructure

- Industrial ecosystem strength

– Policy facilitation

– Digital governance readiness

Facilities

Each park will offer the perfect blend of physical and digital infrastructure:

– Plug-and-play/ready-to-use infrastructure

– Underground utility systems

– Water and waste management

– Common effluent treatment systems

– Renewable energy infrastructure

– Worker housing and social infrastructure

– Testing laboratories (in talks with FSSAI and other government bodies)

– Digital single-window governance systems

– Skill development facilities

– Multimodal logistics connectivity

– Earmarked zones for startups and deeptech businesses

Environment Clearance

The parks will be pre-approved for environmental clearance for green industries, significantly reducing the regulatory burden on incoming investors.

Collaborations

The scheme is open to partnerships with other countries for dedicated industrial enclaves within the parks. For example, a Japan-specific enclave catering to Japanese manufacturers.

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