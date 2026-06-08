India-US Trade Deal To Be Finalised Once Section 301 Probe Concludes: Sources

India and the United States are expected to finalise their long-awaited trade agreement only after the conclusion of the ongoing Section 301 investigation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sources said New Delhi is seeking assurances that no additional tariffs will be imposed once the bilateral trade deal is concluded, as negotiators work to provide greater predictability for businesses and investors.

The timing is significant as the US' temporary 10% tariff regime is set to expire on July 24. Following its lapse, basic Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff rates are expected to come into effect, sources added.

(This is a developing story)

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