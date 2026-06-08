India Gets Key EU Nod To Export Honey, Eggs, Animal Casings To Europe Beyond September 2026

India has been included in the list of countries authorised to export aquaculture products, eggs, honey and animal casings to the European Union beyond 2026, according to an official press release by PIB. EU's inclusion falls under the bloc's amended regulatory framework, effective from September onwards.

The European Commission has amended Regulation (EU) 2021/405 through Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1189, introducing additional requirements for countries exporting certain animal-origin products to the EU amid concerns over antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

India's inclusion on the authorised list ensures uninterrupted access for these products to the EU market beyond September 2026.

The development is particularly significant for the fisheries sector, with India's exports of fish and fishery products to the EU currently valued at about $1.59 billion.

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The Department of Commerce, along with the Export Inspection Council (EIC), had engaged with the European Commission on compliance with the revised requirements. The EIC has also strengthened inspection, testing and certification systems in line with EU regulations.

The Department of Commerce, EIC and other stakeholders, including the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), will work with EU-approved establishments and regulatory authorities to implement the new requirements, according to the government.

India's inclusion under the amended European Union regulation is expected to facilitate continued market access for Indian exporters, support trade growth and create new opportunities across the concerned sectors.

India-EU FTA: Mother Of All Deals

After nearly two decades of negotiations, India and the European Union concluded the India-EU Free Trade Agreement on Jan. 27 during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi. Dubbed the "mother of all deals," the pact creates a free trade zone covering 2 billion people and roughly 25% of global GDP.

The agreement includes EU eliminating duties on 99% of Indian exports by value, providing a massive boost to labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and gems. '

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In return, India agreed to slash tariffs on iconic European exports: wine duties will drop from 150% to 20% in phases, and car tariffs will be cut from 110% to as low as 10%. Crucially, the deal includes a "mobility" framework, easing visa hurdles for Indian professionals and students heading to the EU.

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