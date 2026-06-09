'Lahore 1947' Now 'Batwara 1947': Sunny Deol Unveils New Title, Release Date

A fresh title and a release date have finally arrived for Sunny Deol's long-awaited period drama. The actor took fans by surprise on Tuesday by revealing that Lahore 1947 will now be known as Batwara 1947.

The announcement came with the film's first motion poster, ending months of curiosity surrounding the project. Sunny also confirmed that the historical drama will hit theatres on August 14, 2026, and shared the poster on his social media: "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara 1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026."

Why Was Title Changed?

The title change has been a topic of discussion for several months. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, producer Aamir Khan was interested in moving away from the original title, Lahore 1947.

However, securing the new title was not straightforward. The rights to Batwara were reportedly owned by the family of late producer Salim Akhtar. The report claimed that Aamir personally met the family and successfully obtained the rights, paving the way for the film's new identity.

The revised title appears to place even greater emphasis on the events surrounding India's Partition, a subject that forms the backdrop of the story.

Star-Studded Cast And Crew

Led by Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast that includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

The film is particularly significant for Preity Zinta, who returns to acting after a lengthy break from the big screen. The collaboration also marks another major project between Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, whose previous work together has enjoyed a strong following among audiences.

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Backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Santoshi, Batwara 1947 brings together a notable crew that includes Santosh Sivan as cinematographer, Resul Pookutty as sound designer, Javed Akhtar as lyricist, Sally Salgaonkar as editor and action director Ravi Varma.

A Film Set Against History

The announcement comes shortly after Sunny Deol's successful run with Border 2, adding further momentum to the actor's recent box-office resurgence.

While the makers have not disclosed detailed plot information, the title, motion poster and promotional material suggest that the film is deeply rooted in the events of the 1947 Partition.

With its historical setting, high-profile cast and Independence Day weekend release, Batwara 1947 is expected to be one of the most closely watched Hindi film releases of 2026.

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