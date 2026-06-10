Who Was Bharathiraja? Veteran Tamil Actor-Filmmaker Passes Away In Chennai

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away at his residence early on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. He was 84. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) confirmed his death, stating that he succumbed to age-related health complications following a prolonged period of declining health.

Bharathiraja had been battling health issues for several months and was hospitalised in December last year due to respiratory complications. He was admitted again earlier this year and discharged in April. His condition reportedly worsened after the death of his son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in early 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Carrying The Burden Quietly': Manoj Bajpayee Sheds Light On Inspiration Behind 'Governor' | Profit Exclusive

He is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, and daughter Janani. Tributes poured in from across the film industry, with actor-politician Khushbu Sundar describing his passing as a “gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema” and calling his films the “actual school of filmmaking.”

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, Bharathiraja is credited with transforming Tamil filmmaking by bringing rural life, realism and emotional depth to the screen. He broke away from studio-bound conventions and pioneered a new visual and narrative style rooted in authentic village settings, influencing generations of filmmakers.

Who is Bharathiraja?

Over a career spanning several decades, he delivered landmark films including 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981) and Tik Tik Tik (1981). His works earned widespread critical acclaim as well as commercial success, along with several national and state honours.

In later years, Bharathiraja also transitioned into acting, appearing in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja. His final on-screen appearance was in Thudarum (2025), directed by Tharun Moorthy, alongside Mohanlal and Shobana.

His final directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, featured in the Amazon Prime Video anthology Modern Love Chennai (2023). His passing is being seen as the end of a golden chapter in South Indian cinema, with filmmakers and fans remembering him as a visionary who reshaped storytelling rooted in culture and realism.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.