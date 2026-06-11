FIFA World Cup 2026: Gary Lineker Predicts Spain As Winner; Alan Shearer Bets On France

The Rest Is Football, the hugely popular podcast hosted by Gary Lineker alongside former England internationals Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, has made its debut on Netflix.

Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, Netflix will release a new episode every day, featuring match analysis, exclusive interviews and the trio's trademark football discussions. According to British newspaper The Guardian, several high-profile guests, including Harry Maguire, Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira, are scheduled to appear on the show during the latter stages of the tournament.

The first two episodes, titled Can England Win the 2026 World Cup? and World Cup Dark Horses & Brazilian Magic, are already available on the streaming platform.

During the opening episode, the panel discussed their World Cup predictions and highlighted several players expected to shine at the 48-team tournament. Lineker, the former host of the BBC's Match of the Day, named Spain as his favourites to win the competition.

"Spain are my favourites," Lineker said. "They have got one or two question marks over fitness."

The 65-year-old, who represented England at two FIFA World Cups, also identified Lamine Yamal as a crucial figure in Spain's bid for glory. "Obviously, Lamine Yamal is huge. He is still a child, but he is now a global superstar," Lineker said. "He's already done it in a major tournament. We know how good he is. He is ridiculously good."

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Prediction: Polymarket Odds Favour Spain As Winner

Richards agreed with his fellow pundit, backing La Roja to claim their second World Cup title.

Shearer, however, tipped France to emerge victorious. "I am going for France to win," Shearer said.

The former Newcastle United striker, though, admitted that France's incredible depth in attack could create challenges within the squad.

"But it comes with a caveat," he added. "They have got so much quality in forward positions that they are going to have to leave at least three huge players out every game. Whether that causes friction or creates a bit of in-house fighting, we will have to wait and see. If it doesn't, then France are my pick."

ALSO READ: Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match On TV, Online?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.