FIFA World Cup 2026 Prediction: Polymarket Odds Favour Spain As Winner

After EA Sports FC predicted Spain to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy, odds on Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, also favour La Roja to emerge as champions of the quadrennial showpiece.

The 2010 champions have a 17% chance of winning the 48-nation event to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, according to Polymarket.

Interestingly, the four teams which have the highest chance of winning the upcoming edition of the World Cup are all European nations, according to Polymarket. After Spain, Polymarket odds favour France, England and Portugal in that order. Defending champions Argentina are fifth, followed by five-time champions Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Belgium.

Here are the 10 countries and their Odds of winning the 2026 World Cup as of Thursday afternoon, according to Polymarket.

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Spain have been drawn in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Saudi Arabia, World Cup debutants Cabo Verde, and Uruguay. La Roja enter the tournament as one of the form teams in world football. Since the start of UEFA Euro 2024, Spain have played 26 matches across all competitions, suffering just one defeat — a loss to Portugal in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League final.

Spain open their tournament with a match against Cabo Verde on June 15. The squad is being coached by Luis de la Fuente with 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri as its captain.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 11, with the final on July 19, making it the largest edition in history. A total of 104 matches will be held at FIFA World Cup 2026, including 78 in the US, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The FIFA World Cup will have its first-ever half-time show in the final.

The expanded format has also resulted in an unprecedented rise in player participation. A total of 1,248 footballers from 449 clubs across 71 countries have been selected for the tournament. Of them, 357 players have previously featured in a FIFA World Cup squad, while 891 will be making their World Cup debuts.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also mark a historic milestone for four nations. Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan have all secured qualification for their maiden appearances at football's biggest tournament, bringing fresh stories and new ambitions to an already landmark edition of the World Cup.

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