Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match On TV, Online?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway at the iconic Mexico City Stadium, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening Group A fixture. The fixture marks the start of the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams with 104 matches set to be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

There is added intrigue to the contest as it mirrors the 2010 World Cup opener, when South Africa hosted Mexico in Johannesburg, where Siphiwe Tshabalala scored an iconic left-footed screamer in a 1-1 draw. This time, El Tri will enjoy home support in front of more than 87,000 fans as they look to make a winning start.

Mexico arrive in strong form after a 5-1 victory over Serbia in their final warm-up match. The co-hosts also recorded wins over Ghana (2-0) and Australia (1-0) during their World Cup preparations, underlining the defensive solidity and discipline that have become hallmarks of Javier Aguirre's side.

Aguirre has built a side around captain Edson Álvarez, who provides balance in the centre of the pitch. Veteran striker Raúl Jiménez remains the focal point in attack, with the 35-year-old just one goal away from drawing level with Jared Borgetti (46) as Mexico's joint-second highest goalscorer.

Out wide, Julián Quiñones arrives in red-hot form after scoring 33 goals to win the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, finishing ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney, while Roberto Alvarado provides pace and creativity on the opposite flank.

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South Africa, meanwhile, have developed into one of Africa's most disciplined sides under Hugo Broos. Bafana Bafana rely heavily on a cohesive core and are comfortable defending deep before launching quick counter-attacks.

A 1-1 draw with Jamaica in their final warm-up match followed a goalless result against Nicaragua, with South Africa entering the contest on a run of five games without a win.

Match Start Time

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Players To Watch

Mexico - Edson Álvarez

The Mexico captain is central to Aguirre's plans. Álvarez screens the defence, dictates the tempo and helps transition possession into attack. The Fenerbahce midfielder's ability to control the middle of the park could be decisive against South Africa's compact setup. However, the 28-year-old is still shaking off an injury and El Tri will hope he's able to recover in time.

South Africa - Ronwen Williams

South Africa's captain and goalkeeper has earned a reputation as one of Africa's finest shot-stoppers. Williams' reflexes and command of the penalty area could be crucial if Bafana Bafana are to frustrate the hosts. The 34-year-old is best remembered for pulling off a record four saves in the penalty shootout against Cape Verde at the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals, helping South Africa reach the semi-finals.

Head-To-Head Record

Mexico and South Africa have met four times previously in international football. El Tri hold a narrow advantage with two wins, while South Africa have won once. Their most notable meeting came in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which finished 1-1 in Johannesburg.

Form Guide (Last five matches - Most recent first)

Mexico: W-W-W-D-D

Javier Aguirre's side head into the World Cup unbeaten in their last five matches. El Tri capped their preparations with a 5-1 victory over Serbia after earlier wins against Australia (1-0) and Ghana (2-0). They also held Portugal (0-0) and Belgium (1-1), conceding just two goals across those five games.

South Africa: D-D-L-D-L

Bafana Bafana enter the tournament searching for their first win in five matches. Hugo Broos' side drew with Jamaica (1-1) and Nicaragua (0-0) in their final warm-up fixtures, while earlier results included a defeat and a draw against Panama, along with a 2-1 loss to Cameroon at the AFCON.

Probable Staring XIs

Mexico

Lineups (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Álvaro Fidalgo, Edson Álvarez, Brian Gutiérrez; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones.

Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Álvaro Fidalgo, Edson Álvarez, Brian Gutiérrez; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones. Bench : Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo, Israel Reyes, Santiago Giménez, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chávez, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelín Pineda, Mateo Chávez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González.

: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo, Israel Reyes, Santiago Giménez, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chávez, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelín Pineda, Mateo Chávez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González. Coach Javier Aguirre

South Africa

Lineups (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha; Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis.

Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha; Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis. Bench : Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane, Samukele Kabini, Jayden Adams, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Evidence Makgopa, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko.

: Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane, Samukele Kabini, Jayden Adams, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Evidence Makgopa, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko. Coach: Hugo Broos

Mexico vs South Africa Match Officials:

There's an all-Brazilian referee line-up on the pitch with Wilton Sampaio taking charge of the tournament opener, with Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia as assistant referees, while Paraguay's Juan Gabriel Benítez will serve as fourth official. The VAR team is headed by Colombia's Nicolás Gallo, with support from Chile's Juan Lara and France's Jérôme Brisard.

How To Watch Mexico vs South Africa Live Telecast

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be broadcasted live on the United8 Sports television channels in India.

How To Watch Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website in India.

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