Mumbai SIR: BMC Seeks FIR Against BLOs Who Didn't Join Voter List Revision Exercise

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instructed officials on Thursday to file police complaints against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who have failed to report for duty as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program of electoral registers, according to an official statement.

Last month, Mumbai City election officer Ashwini Joshi wrote a letter to the assistant commissioner of police (Law and Order) after expressing concern about the slow progress of work on the pre-SIR of the state's electoral rolls due to several teachers and BMC employees appointed as BLOs not reporting for duty.

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During a review meeting today at the BMC headquarters, Additional Municipal Commissioners — who also serve as Additional District Election Officers — issued the directives.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the SIR program, which is being implemented throughout Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts in accordance with the Election Commission of India's directives.

Along with Electoral Registration Officers and other election-related officials from different constituencies, senior officials such as District Collectors and Additional Municipal Commissioners attended the meeting.

Officials observed that a sizable portion of appointed BLOs have not yet started the voter list updating effort, despite repeated instructions, prompting them to take legal action against the erring employees.

According to Dr Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer, problems like mapping, logical inconsistencies, and the lack of BLOs are extremely delicate and need to be resolved right now.

He emphasised that the entire operation must be finished within the allotted time and cautioned against carelessness or needless delay.

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Authorities noted that several workers have yet to report for duty despite the massive personnel deployment, as per a report by Mid-Day.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi ordered police complaints to be filed right away against individuals who do not show up for their allotted task and asked officials to take severe punishment against any non-reporting employees.

According to officials, the step is required to guarantee the timely and successful completion of the SIR program, a crucial exercise meant to preserve current and correct electoral rolls.

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