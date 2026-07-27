Bharat Electronics (BEL) Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Investors will closely watch Bharat Electronics' Q1 FY27 earnings for fresh order inflows, margin trends and management commentary on the defence order pipeline after the Navratna PSU ended FY26 with a robust order book.

Analysts expect BEL to report healthy revenue growth supported by execution of its large defence order book, while order inflows and management commentary are likely to remain the biggest stock-moving triggers.

Here's all the latest details about BEL's earnings call, Q1 report, trading window and other aspects:

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Q1 Results: Time, Dividend News

The company has informed the exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27 July. The Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. BEL has not announced any proposal for an interim dividend along with its Q1 FY27 results. The company had declared a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share for FY26 while announcing its annual results.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

After announcing the Q1FY27 results, BEL will also hold an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. The call will be hosted on July 27 at 4:00 p.m.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Q1 Results: What To Watch So Far

Investors will focus on these key metrics when BEL reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue Growth

Order Inflows

Operating Margins (EBITDA)

Net Profit

Execution Pipeline

Export Business

Management Guidance

Working Capital

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Share Price Performance

Despite remaining largely range-bound over the past year, BEL continues to be among the closely tracked defence stocks ahead of earnings as investors await updates on execution and fresh order wins.

BEL shares have largely remained flat over the past week, year-to-date and over the last one year. Over the past month, the stock has declined about 4%, while it is down around 3.3% over the last six months.

Its 52-week high of Rs 473.45 was recorded on March 6, 2026, while its 52-week low of Rs 361.20 was recorded on August 28, 2025, on the NSE.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The Trading Window for dealing in the company's securities for designated persons remains closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the public announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Q4FY26 Results

The strong FY26 finish provides a high base for comparison, making investors keen to assess whether BEL can sustain its growth momentum in FY27.

During Q4FY26, BEL achieved consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 10,177 crore as against Rs 9,120 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 2,203 crore from Rs 2,105 crore in Q4FY25. The order book position of the company as on April 1, 2026 stood at Rs 73,882 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 2,962 crore. However, margin narrowed by 150 basis points to 29.1%.

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