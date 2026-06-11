Good News For Metro 3 Travellers: Mobile Network Services Now Available On Aqua Line

In a major relief for thousands of daily commuters, Mumbai Metro has announced the activation of mobile network services along sections of its fully underground Aqua Line (Line 3). The rollout aims to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the underground journey.

Airtel subscribers can now access seamless connectivity between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while Vodafone Idea users will have network access stretching from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk. The newly connected Aqua Line serves as a vital transit corridor, linking the city's major residential and commercial hubs.

“Starting Wednesday, the process has commenced to enable cellular connectivity in Mumbai Metro 3,” said Planning and Real Estate Development/NFBR director R. Ramana, reported Hindustan Times.

Expanding network coverage to more underground sections will ensure thousands of daily commuters enjoy uninterrupted voice calls, high-speed internet, and seamless digital payments during their journey.

Thousands of daily commuters on Mumbai's first fully underground Metro-3 corridor (Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ) will soon experience seamless mobile connectivity. Officials announced that all major telecom service providers are set to begin signal propagation work across underground stations and tunnels shortly, ensuring uninterrupted access to voice calls, high-speed internet, and digital communication throughout the commute, according to Mid-Day.

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Additionally, specific provisions have been made to integrate and enable BSNL network access inside the metro corridor within the next six months.

The rollout of underground metro mobile connectivity follows a major disruption on 23rd May that left hundreds stranded for nearly three hours. To resolve this, the MMRC jointly awarded a Letter of Acceptance to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to install seamless cellular infrastructure across the transit line.

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