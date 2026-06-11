India T20I Skipper Shreyas Iyer Rents Luxury Worli Home For Rs 7.14 Crore Over 3 Years

Indian cricketer and T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer has taken a residential unit on rent in Mumbai's Worli region, with a starting monthly rent of Rs 18.50 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The official registration was done in June 2026 and the residential unit located in Artesia, Worli has an area of 360 square metres ( approximately 3,875 square ft.). Further, the deal is inclusive of four car parking spaces and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 1.84 lakh, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 74 lakh.

The lease is valid for a period of 36 months; the agreed monthly rent commences at Rs 18.50 lakh for the first year and increases by approximately 7% to Rs 19.79 lakh in the second year. It further rises by approximately 7% to Rs 21.18 lakh in the third year. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire three-year lease term is Rs 7.14 crore.

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Worli is among Mumbai's most sought-after luxury residential destinations, known for its premium waterfront developments, strong infrastructure, and excellent connectivity.

Strategically located in South-Central Mumbai, the locality offers easy access to major business districts such as BKC, Nariman Point, Lower Parel, and Fort through key transport links including the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Iyer is one of India's leading middle-order batters. He was part of India's run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He was a key member as India won the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy.

On the domextic front, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL crown in 2024 and took Punjab Kings to the final the very next year.

He was recently appointed the men's T20I captain replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

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