Suzlon Energy Says India Set To Meet 2030 Target

Suzlon Energy Ltd., India's largest wind turbine maker, said the nation is on course to hit its goal of 100 gigawatts of wind capacity by the end of the decade, as installations accelerate to meet growing demand for round-the-clock supply.

Wind power demand from state utilities, the biggest retailers in the country, is estimated to reach 107 gigawatts over the next five years, lending momentum to the sector, Executive Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said in a phone interview on Monday. Should there be a shortfall in purchases from government buyers, there's enough demand from industrial clients to fill the gap, he said.

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Wind is gathering interest in India due to its ability to meet high demand in the evening and early morning, when solar power is absent. The war in the Middle East, which has choked fuel supplies to the country's natural gas power plants, has put a bigger onus on wind power to cater to such requirements.

India added a record 6.3 gigawatts of wind power capacity in 2025, tracking solar's rapid growth, as it approaches its goal to install 500 gigawatts of clean power generation capacity by 2030.

Suzlon is also boosting its pitch to buyers in Europe, where it currently has a modest presence but sees the market offering an opportunity of more than 100 gigawatts over the next five years, Tanti said. He was in Madrid to attend the annual WindEurope event, where the company plans to launch its 5-megawatt and 6.3-megawatt turbines to complement the existing 2-megawatt and 3-megawatt fleet.

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For the next few months, the company will build the foundation of its European business, including obtaining product certifications and project approvals, Tanti said.

The war in Ukraine put a spotlight on energy security among most European nations, according to Tanti. "Renewables fit pretty well into that design. They are cost-efficient, economically viable and you can build them quickly," he said.

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