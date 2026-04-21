Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, Suzlon, Dixon Tech, Polycab, Swan Defence, Havells, Jio Financials — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Polycab India Ltd. at an attractive price?

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang

provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP: Rs 765.15)

Swati: Book partial profits

Long term set-up is positive.

Negative divergence seen in short-term.

Book partial profits at current market price.

Stock is in overbought zone.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs

Astha: Buy

Growth is strong in Dixon especially smartphones sales.

Company well poised to garner opportunities in the sector.

Buy with a target price of Rs 11,800 in short-term portfolios.

Jio Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 234.87)

Astha: Hold

Company is posting good set of numbers.

Valuations are a bit stretched.

Stock can see correction in short-term.

Good momentum seen in growth in the company in the long term.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 52.89)

Swati: Hold

Stock is in uptrend and is likely to continue.

Hold on for long position.

Keep a stop loss of Rs 51.

Polycab India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 7,964)

Astha: Hold

Stock is looking very good, poised to show upside.

Company is seeing strong growth in domestic front.

Hold with target of Rs 9,500.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,889)

Astha: Wait and watch

Company not able to show strong performance despite good momentum in defence space.

Wait for more downfall to make any entry.

Good level to enter the counter is around Rs 1,750-1,730.

Havells India Ltd. (CMP: 1,324.80)

Swati: Hold

Price correction has already happened.

Current market price attractive to hold long positions.

For short period, target price should be Rs 1,450.

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