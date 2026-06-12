Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch SL vs WI 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series starting Friday. Both teams will be looking to start on a positive note, with the shortest format offering them a chance to test their combinations and build momentum for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Earlier this week, West Indies announced a 15-member squad for the series that marks the team's first T20 assignment since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in February and March.

"Exciting young batting talents Ackeem Auguste and Jewel Andrew, along with all-rounder Shamar Springer, are the three changes to the squad that featured at the global event in India and Sri Lanka, where the "Men in Maroon" fell just short of reaching the semi-finals," West Indies cricket said in a statement.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph was not considered for selection as part of workload management plans while Shamar Joseph, who returned home ahead of the third ODI against the Sri Lankans due to personal reasons, is expected to return ahead of the series on June 9.

Sri Lanka, who won the ODI series 1-0, will look to continue their winning spree when they step on the ground at the Sabina Park. They have named a balanced XI for the first T20I with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis leading the side and Kamindu Mendis serving as vice-captain.

The batting unit features Pathum Nissanka, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka, providing a mix of stability and firepower. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana headline the spin attack, while Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Dilshan Madushanka form a formidable pace trio.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Date

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on June 12.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Time

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will start at 6:00 a.m. IST.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Venue

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will not be telecast in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

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