US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Rise On Iran Ceasefire Extension; Dow Jumps 400 Points

The main Wall Street indices jumped in early trade on Wednesday, as the US stock market reacted positively to President Donald Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

S&P 500 rose 0.7%, or 49 points, to 7,112.2 minutes after the opening bell, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.72%, or 175.18 points, to 24,435.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, or 436.44 points, to 49,585.82 at 9:40 am EST.

GE Vernova was among the top gainers in early trade, as its shares jumped 11.4% to $1,105.01 after the company posted strong quarterly results. Boeing was also a key gainer, with the stock rising 3% to $225.61 following upbeard Q1 results.

ALSO READ: Nifty, Sensex Halt Three-Day Gaining Streak; HDFC Bank, HCLTech Top Losers

Among the Magnificient Seven stocks, all barring Nvidia were trading in the green. Google-parent Alphabet led with a climb of 1.7% in early trade, followed by Microsoft's scrip that rose by 1.5%. Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Apple also logged gains of over 1% in the first hour of trade.

The currency market witnessed muted action, with Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index majorly staying unchanged. The 10-year Treasury yield fell by one basis point to 4.28%.

Crude oil prices stayed elevated, with the benchmark Brent crude trading 2.04% higher at $100.49 a barrel at 10:10 am EST. The US West Taxes Intermediate futures rose 2.3% to $91.7 per barrel.

In the bullion market, US spot gold was trading 0.5% higher at $4,743.44 an ounce, whereas spot silver was up 1.9% at $78.12 per ounce.

ALSO READ: Brent Back At $100: Oil Heats Up As Hormuz Blockade Stays

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.