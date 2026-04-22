Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Gains, But Signals Negative Start; Brent Crude Near $98 A Barrel

Persistent Systems (Q4, Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 4,056 crore versus Rs 3,778 crore.
- Ebit up 4.2% at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 632 crore.
- Ebit margin down 40 bps at 16.3% versus 16.7%.
- Net profit up 20.4% at Rs 529 crore versus Rs 439 crore.
- Note: Final dividend of Rs 18 per share.
360 ONE WAM (Q4, Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue down 5.6% at Rs 1,115 crore versus Rs 1,181 crore.
- Ebitda down 8.6% at Rs 663 crore versus Rs 725 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 190 bps at 59.5% versus 61.4%.
- Net profit down 11.8% at Rs 289 crore versus Rs 327 crore.
- Note: Interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Cyient DLM (Q4, Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue down 13.8% at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 428 crore.
- Ebitda down 24.9% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 57.4 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 170 bps at 11.7% versus 13.4%.
- Net profit down 27.7% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 31 crore.
Tata Elxsi (Q4, QoQ)
- Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 994 crore versus Rs 953 crore.
- Ebit up 11% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 199 crore.
- Ebit margin up 140 bps at 22.3% versus 20.9%.
- Net profit up at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 109 crore.
- Note: Dividend of Rs 75 per share.
Rajratan Global (Q4, Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 25% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 251 crore.
- Ebitda down 14.2% at Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 33.3 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 420 bps at 9.1% versus 13.3%.
- Net profit up 1.5% at Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore.
Tata Investment Corp (Q4, Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue down 30.98% at Rs 39.98 crore versus Rs 57.92 crore.
- Ebitda down 37.92% at Rs 29.59 crore versus Rs 47.67 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 829 bps at 74.01% versus 82.3%.
- Net profit down 15.33% at Rs 63.83 crore versus Rs 75.39 crore.
- Note: Dividend of Rs 3.4 per share.
Powerica (Q4, Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 8.3% at Rs 763 crore versus Rs 704 crore.
- Ebitda down 4.5% at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 81.7 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 140 bps at 10.2% versus 11.6%.
- Net profit up at Rs 95.8 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore.
Sunteck Realty (Q4, Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 64.5% at Rs 3,390 crore versus Rs 2,060.5 crore.
- Ebitda up 35.5% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 554.5 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 475 bps at 22.15% versus 26.9%.
- Net profit up 26.5% at Rs 63.8 crore versus Rs 50.4 crore.
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (Q4, Standalone, YoY)
- Revenue up 11.7% at Rs 827 crore versus Rs 740 crore.
- Ebitda down 28.6% at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 333 crore.
- Ebitda margin down 1623 bps at 28.78% versus 45.01%.
- Net profit down 32.2% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 277 crore.
HCLTech (Q4, Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 33,981 crore versus Rs 33,872 crore.
- Ebit down 10.6% at Rs 5,620 crore versus Rs 6,285 crore.
- Ebit margin down 210 bps at 16.5% versus 18.6%.
- Net profit up 10.1% at Rs 4,488 crore versus Rs 4,076 crore.
- Note: Interim dividend of Rs 24 per share.