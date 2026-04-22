Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Gains, But Signals Negative Start; Brent Crude Near $98 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, rose 0.4% to 24,444.50. Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. The benchmark indices posted their best single-day gains in a week amid F&O expiry. The NSE Nifty 50 rose nearly 0.9% to end above 24,550 and the BSE Sensex rose nearly 1% or over 750 points to settle near 79,300.