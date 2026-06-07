National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Dies At 56; Keralam CM V D Satheesan Expresses Grief

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday night while undergoing treatment for pneumonia-related complications, news agency ANI reported. He was 56. According to the news agency, Kumar died around 10.43 pm after being admitted to the hospital earlier in the day.

He had been placed on ventilator support following a sudden deterioration in his health. Reports said the actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, suffered a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment.

A familiar and much-loved face in Malayalam cinema, Kumar began his career in mimicry and comedy before entering films in the late 1990s. Though he made his debut in 1997, it was in the 2000s that his comic performances brought him widespread popularity.

Over a career spanning nearly three decades, Kumar successfully moved from comedy to serious character roles. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu and later received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in Adaminte Makan Abu.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed deep grief over the actor's death, describing him as “more than a film star” and “a brother and family member”.

"He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother," Satheesan said in his condolence message on X.

The Chief Minister also recalled that Kumar's last public appearance was at a reception organised by the people of Paravur a few days ago.

Known for his versatility and effortless comic timing, Kumar leaves behind a rich body of work that made him one of Malayalam cinema's most recognisable performers. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.



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