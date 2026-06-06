Select Govt Agencies, Indian Firms Gain Access To Anthropic's Claude Mythos For Cyber Defence

Government agencies and private sector firms are among a select group of Indian organisations that have secured access to Anthropic's Mythos artificial intelligence model as part of the recent expansion of Project Glasswing, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Asked about the number of Indian entities that have got access to the model, sources said the figure is in the single digit for now.

An email sent to Anthropic did not elicit an immediate response.

Sources indicated that participating Indian entities span both government and private sectors, but did not disclose specific names.

ALSO READ | RBI Yet To Get Access To Anthropic's Mythos, Prepared For AI Risks, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Described as a "collaborative effort to secure the world's most important software", Project Glasswing is Anthropic's initiative aimed at strengthening cybersecurity by giving select organisations access to Claude Mythos Preview, an advanced AI model that can identify software vulnerabilities.

When the programme was announced globally in April, about 50 partners were granted access to the model initially, and Anthropic said they had since uncovered more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity security flaws across codebases.

Earlier this week, Anthropic announced a major expansion of Project Glasswing, widening the ambit to about 150 additional organisations across more than 15 countries. The new cohort includes operators of critical infrastructure in sectors including power, water, healthcare, communications and hardware.

"And many of the new partners are vendors - companies or non-profits that maintain codebases that are relied upon by lots of other organisations around the world, including governments," the company said in a statement on June 2.

Anthropic said partner organisations are those for which a successful cyberattack could have far-reaching ramifications, potentially affecting more than 100 million people in some cases.

ALSO READ | AI Is Making Cyberattacks More Autonomous And Dangerous: Reveals Anthropic's Analysis

Put simply, the access is expected to enable participating organisations to detect security vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure, test defences and accelerate patching of vulnerable software systems.

Meanwhile, in its latest blog, Anthropic has urged leading artificial intelligence labs to consider moderating the pace of AI development, warning that increasingly capable systems could soon acquire the ability to accelerate their own progress in ways that outstrip human oversight and create broader societal risks.

"We believe it would be good for the world to have the option to slow or temporarily pause frontier AI development to enable societal structures and alignment research to keep up with the advance of the technology," the company said in the blogpost titled 'When AI builds itself', as it outlined the speed at which advanced AI models are evolving.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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