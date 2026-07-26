Varanasi Shoot Resumes? Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Hyderabad With Nick Jonas, Malti; Fans Speculate

Priyanka Chopra is back in India, and her latest arrival has sparked fresh speculation about her upcoming film Varanasi. The actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Sunday along with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, with videos of the family quickly going viral on social media.

Their appearance has led fans to wonder whether Priyanka has returned to resume filming for SS Rajamouli's much-awaited project.

Priyanka, Nick and Malti Spotted at Hyderabad Airport

The Jonas family was seen arriving together at Hyderabad airport, where Priyanka kept her travel look casual in a dark brown co-ord outfit paired with an off-shoulder top, a beige cap, sunglasses and flats. Nick Jonas opted for a black shirt and matching trousers with checkered sneakers and tinted sunglasses.

Malti Marie accompanied her parents and was seen in Nick's arms as the family exited the airport. Videos and photographs from the arrival soon began circulating across social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's New Varanasi Posters Spark Fan Frenzy: 'Jungli Billi Is Back'

Fans Link Hyderabad Visit to Varanasi

Although neither Priyanka Chopra nor the makers have confirmed the purpose of her visit, many fans believe she has returned to continue shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

The speculation comes shortly after the film's team unveiled Priyanka's first-look poster as Mandakini on July 18, coinciding with her birthday. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "To more adventures... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon." The reveal generated significant buzz as it marked the actor's official introduction to the project.

What We Know About Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is described as a globe-spanning adventure that combines Indian mythology, folklore, and science fiction, with time travel forming a key element of the narrative.

The project also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, making it one of the most anticipated releases in her career.

Varanasi is currently scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. While an official announcement regarding the next shooting schedule is awaited, Priyanka's arrival in Hyderabad has further fueled anticipation surrounding the film.

ALSO READ: 'Amazing Slow-Motion Jumps': Priyanka Chopra Teases Epic Action In SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

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