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RBI Yet To Get Access To Anthropic's Mythos, Prepared For AI Risks, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra's comments come against the backdrop of growing fears surrounding the Mythos model

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RBI Yet To Get Access To Anthropic's Mythos, Prepared For AI Risks, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra
Photo: NDTV Profit

The Reserve Bank of India has yet to secure access to Anthropic's frontier AI model Mythos but is "fully prepared to address AI-led risks," Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday, addressing the post-policy press conference after the Monetary Policy Committee held the repo rate at 5.25%.

"[We are] yet to get access to Anthropic Mythos," Malhotra said, adding that the central bank was "fully prepared to address AI-led risks."

Sanjay Malhotra's comments come against the backdrop of growing fears surrounding the Mythos model, with regulators flagging that the model could accelerate the discover and exploitation of software vulnerabilites.

This has led to an overall fear, especially in the banking industry, as Mythos lays bare the systemic cybersecurity risks in the financial space.

The government has signalled its own concern. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last month that banks' cybersecurity systems may be insufficient to handle emerging threats from Mythos and similar advanced models. "There is a need for new and more versatile measures to counter emerging threats," she said.

ALSO READ: RBI Unveils Five-Point Plan To Get Dollars Into The Country

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