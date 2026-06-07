SpaceX IPO, US CPI, India Inflation, Oracle Earnings And More: The Week Ahead

The first week of June proved to be bustling for the Indian markets even sans the earnings season, shaped primarily by Rajesh Export's SEBI quandary, a global tech rally and then subsequent selloff, along with key announcements made by the Reserve Bank of India regarding repo rates, and FPI investors.

The incoming week has equally exciting events on the horizon, including SpaceX's hot IPO, India's key inflation figures for India and the United States, Oracle Corp's fourth quarter earnings, and much more!

Here is what market investors worldwide will be closely eyeing:

US Inflation Data In Focus

The spotlight will be on the United States' Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, scheduled for release on June 11. The inflation reading is expected to provide fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory and could influence global equity, bond and currency markets.

Investors will also watch the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data due on June 12 for additional signals on inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy.

India CPI, IIP Data

Back in India, investors will await India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data and Industrial Production (IIP) figures, both slated for release on June 12.

The data comes shortly after the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy decision and is expected to provide further insight into domestic inflation trends and economic activity.

Crude Oil Prices, Iran-US Developments On Radar

Crude oil prices are likely to remain a key variable for markets amid ongoing tensions involving Iran and the United States. India's inflation path and economic growth hinges on oil prices staying below $100/barrel, as pointed out by CEA Anantha Nageswaran.

US Crude Inventory Data

Markets will also track the US Energy Information Administration's weekly crude oil inventory report on June 11.

The data is closely monitored by commodity traders and investors for indications on supply-demand dynamics in the global oil market and could influence near-term crude price movements in times of dire energy supply disruption caused by the West Asia conflict.

Oracle's Q4FY26

Wall Street expects the Larry Ellison-led company to report earnings per share of $1.95 on revenue of $19.1 billion. Oracle currently has a market capitalisation of approximately $614.55 billion.

Investors will be watching for updates on cloud infrastructure growth, artificial intelligence-related demand and the company's outlook for the coming quarters.

SpaceX Listing

One of the most anticipated and talked about public offers globally is slated to go public in the coming week. The offering is expected to be the largest IPO in stock market history, with reports indicating an offering price of $135 per share.

The company is expected to raise $75 billion through the issue, implying a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion at listing.Reports have also indicated that up to 30% of the shares on offer could be earmarked for retail investors.

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