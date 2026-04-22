Tesla Launches Model Y L Premium In India — Check Features, Price And More

Tesla has shored up its India offerings through the launch of Model Y L Premium on Wednesday. It is essentially the long-wheelbase version of its popular electric SUV, which will now be available on the domestic market, joining the standard Model Y in its India lineup.

The new Model Y L Premium has been launched in a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuation and is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This positions it in between the Model Y Standard Range and the Model Y Long Range variants that debuted in India.

The electric SUV will be made available in six exterior finishes, including Stealth Grey, Cosmic Silver, Ultra Red, Glacier Blue, Diamond Black and Pearl White Multi-Coat.

The long-wheelbase version adds a three-row, six-seat layout, with captain seats in the second row, which will replace the bench seat offered in the standard model.

When compared to the regular Model Y, the L Premium sits on a wheelbase that is 150 mm longer, measuring 4,976 mm in length and featuring a slightly latter roofline.

The Model Y L Premium is also powered by a dual-motor producing up to 378 kW of power and 590 Nm of torque. It claims that SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds, with a top speed of 201 kmph. The car also offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km on a single charge. It has a fast charge system as well through the Tesla Supercharger, with a 15-minute fast charge adding up to 288 km of range.

As far as in-cabin features are concerned, the car has a 15.8-inch touchscreen, which is paired with an 8-inch rear display for second-row passengers. Other features include heated and ventilated seats, adaptive suspension, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof and a 18-speaker audio system.

The Model Y L Premium also supports over-the-air software updates and connected services, while Tesla's Full Self-Driving capability remains unavailable for use in India.

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