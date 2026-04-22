Succession Watch: Karan Adani Tops Absolute Wealth Creation With Rs 2.67 Lakh Crore Gain

Adani Ports & SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani has topped the Absolute Value Gainers category in 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 list. Karan Adani, son of Gautam Adani, founder of chairman of Adani Group has topped the category with Rs 2.67 lakh crore in value creation and has turned Rs 42,149 crore base into Rs 3.09 lakh crore enterprise at 7.3 times, the largest single rupee addition on the list.

Karan Adani is followed by Aalok Shanghvi and Vidhi Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with Rs 1.72 lakh crore in value creation and Priya Agarwal Hebbar of Hindustan Zinc with Rs 1.56 lakh crore.

Karan Adani

With an economics degree from Purdue University, USA, Karan Adani is currently the Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ). He is currently heading the transformation at APSEZ to form an integrated logistics company with an objective to add further value for customers.

Decribing Karan Adani, APSEZ websie says, "he is technologically savvy with a global outlook and believes in setting the highest benchmarks in all areas of business. He has successfully steered the growth strategy of APSEZ resulting in its rapid expansion from two ports to a string of ten ports and terminals."

2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 List

The list honours next-generation leaders under 50 driving established family-owned enterprises. They are recognised for achieving exceptional growth multiples between March 2020 and March 2026, successfully amplifying inherited legacies. These businessmen are further evaluated using the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Performance Index, benchmarking company data against top listed industry peers. This framework scores overall business health across finance, operations, development, governance, and sustainability.

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