PM Modi Kicks Off France-Slovakia Tour, Says India Will Voice Global South's Aspirations At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for a six-day official visit to France and Slovakia, emphasising that Paris holds a vital position in New Delhi's overarching strategic vision.

Alongside high-level bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovakian leaders, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes attending the G7 Summit in Evian and launching major tech-innovation initiatives designed to link Indian startups with European investors.

In a departure statement, the Prime Minister noted that his agenda will centre tightly on expanding trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two nations. The high-profile European tour comes shortly after India and France elevated their diplomatic ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year.

"When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation," Modi stated, adding that the two leaders will also address pressing global issues of mutual interest.

The French leg of the tour focuses heavily on technological convergence and linking India's booming startup ecosystem with European capital. In Nice, PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate "Bharat Innovates". Held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, the landmark event is designed to connect India's most promising startups and higher education breakthroughs with global investors.

The Prime Minister will conclude his tour in Paris at Europe's premier technology festival. India is set to host the largest national pavilion at the event, a move Modi described as "a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems."

Following his engagements in Nice, Modi will travel to the Slovak Republic from June 14-15, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993.

The historic stopover aims to capitalise on strong bilateral momentum. Modi is scheduled to hold high-level talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, alongside interactions with Slovak corporate leaders.

From June 16-17, Modi will travel to Evian, France, to participate in the G7 Summit. This marks the eighth consecutive time India has been invited to the elite forum.

"At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," Modi said.

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