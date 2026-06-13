'We Are Way Behind': Mohandas Pai Urges PM Modi To Launch National AI Mission Amid Anthropic Curbs

Prominent investor and Chairman of Aarin Capital, T V Mohandas Pai, has publicly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a comprehensive India AI Mission backed by a massive Rs 50,000 crore funding allocation. The demand emphasises the critical need for India to aggressively scale its local capabilities to avoid falling behind in the global artificial intelligence race.

Resharing a post from former Zoho Corporation CEO on X, Pai said, "PM Narendra Modi Sir, we need an India AI Mission under you with Nandan Nilekani as vice-chair and others from the private sector and govt. to help India tackle the AI Revolution."

He added, "We are way behind and need a national mission to get going quickly. Existing govt. programmes are too slow, way too small to make any large impact. We need an annual 50000 cr fund for deep tech and AI, a 200,000 cr ELGS Guarantee Fund to build hyper cloud, hardware and chips. (sic)"

"We need a Very Large National Mission," he said, while tagging Amit Shah and Amit Malviya.

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has warned that "globalisation is dead" and technology has become the ultimate weapon of national sovereignty. His remarks follow sudden decision by US-based artificial intelligence developer Anthropic to restrict advanced model access globally, a move that left international businesses locked out overnight.

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In a post on X, Vembu highlighted Anthropic's abrupt move to disable all access to its premium Mythos and Fable 5 AI models for every user outside the United States. He noted that this sudden restriction serves as a critical wake-up call for Indian enterprises relying on foreign hyper-cloud platforms.

The sudden international lockout of advanced artificial intelligence models was triggered by a direct mandate from the Donald Trump administration, ordering an immediate suspension of foreign access to Anthropic's flagship AI systems.

Anthropic issued a formal statement on Saturday confirming compliance with the United States government directive, which completely blocks all foreign nationals from accessing its highly sophisticated Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models.

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