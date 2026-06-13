Explained: What Makes Fable 5, Mythos 5 Prized Assets Of United States

Anthropic issued a statement on Saturday after the United States government ordered the suspension of access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for all foreign nationals.

The Donald Trump administration has cited national security concerns over the directive, noting that it applies to foreign nationals both inside and outside the United States, including Anthropic employees who are not US citizens.

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As a result, Anthropic said it must immediately disable access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for customers to comply with the order. The company clarified that access to all other Claude models remains unaffected.

“We apologize for this disruption to our customers. We believe this is a misunderstanding and are working to restore access as soon as possible,” the AI major said.

Why The US Govt Went After Fable 5, Mythos 5

The move comes just days after Anthropic launched Fable 5 and Mythos 5, which it described as some of its most advanced AI models. Fable 5 was notable because it is Anthropic's public version of more advanced Mythos 5, released with cybersecurity safeguards and restrictions to prevent misuse.

The models followed the release of Claude Mythos Preview in April, which drew attention for its enhanced cybersecurity abilities. On the release, Anthropic clarified that it planned a limited rollout, making the model available only to selected companies through its Project Glasswing.

Fable 5 can perform strongly in areas such as coding, research, reasoning, vision and knowledge work, according to the company. Because of its powerful capabilities, Anthropic has added safety measures that limit responses in high-risk areas such as cybersecurity.

Anthropic has so far ​limited its access to a group of about 200 organisations including ⁠the US government under the Glasswing program, after announcing in April that ​Mythos had uncovered thousands of software vulnerabilities.

Mythos 5 uses the same core technology as Fable 5 but with fewer restrictions. “Mythos 5 is the same underlying model as Fable 5, but with the safeguards lifted in some areas. Mythos 5 will initially be deployed through Project Glasswing, in collaboration with the US government, as an upgrade to Claude Mythos Preview. It has the strongest cybersecurity capabilities of any model in the world,” the company announced earlier.

Despite Anthropic's assurances of safeguards for certain areas, the US government has banned these models for foreign nationals over cybersecurity concerns. The models' ability to detect vulnerabilities and accelerate innovation makes them strategically important.

According to Anthropic's statement, the US government appears to have blocked access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 over concerns that users could bypass the models' safety safeguards through a jailbreaking technique. This could result in users potentially having access to more powerful cybersecurity capabilities than intended.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Releases Mythos-Like Model Without Cyber Capabilities

But, Anthropic has argued that the demonstrated vulnerabilities were “minor” and that it is working to resolve the “misunderstanding” with the officials.

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