TCS Ties Up With Anthropic To Scale AI, To Equip 50,000 Associates With Claude

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the frontier AI company behind Claude, to help customers scale enterprise AI adoption. TCS will set up a dedicated business unit focused on delivering customer value propositions, joint industry solutions and AI expertise on the Claude family of models through early access to Claude models.

The partnership is aimed at supporting enterprise AI deployment in regulated industries, where requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight are more stringent, and the consequences of error are significantly higher.

Combining TCS' governance, controls and implementation expertise will enable enterprises to deploy Claude in production, not just in experimentation.

As a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network, TCS will bring Claude models to enterprises that demand accuracy, deep integration, resilience and governance. The partnership will involve internal deployment, joint go-to-market offerings, industry co-innovation, and workforce enablement.

TCS will equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. By deploying Claude internally, TCS will gain first-hand experience to transform its own operations while applying those insights to client projects.

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TCS and Anthropic will jointly go to market with AI solutions and services across industries including financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom, and medtech. The companies will co-innovate solutions for domain-specific workflows, modernisation, and customer experience transformation, backed by TCS' consulting, engineering, and managed services capabilities.

The partnership will also extend to TCS products, platforms and domain-specific solutions.

In the UK, Diligenta, TCS' FCA-regulated life and pensions business serving over 22 million life and pensions customers, will use Claude to improve customer experience through agentic process transformation at scale. BFSI products and platforms teams will also leverage Claude Code to enhance productivity in software engineering and IT operations.

TCS iON, which conducts over 75 million annual assessments across 1,500 cities in India, will deliver learning and certification on Claude models under the partnership.

TCS will also bring its domain-led engineering expertise to the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins, including capabilities such as claims adjudication and lending advisory.

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