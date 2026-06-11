Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Infosys, TCS, HCLTech Lead Nifty IT Lower; Index Sheds More Than 2% Amid Global Tech Selloff

The selloff mirrors overnight weakness across global technology indices, with the Nasdaq Composite notably falling almost 2% on Wednesday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Infosys, TCS, HCLTech Lead Nifty IT Lower; Index Sheds More Than 2% Amid Global Tech Selloff
Photo: NDTV Profit
  • Nifty IT index fell up to 2.27% with all nine stocks declining in early trade
  • HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems dropped 3.32% and 3.56%, respectively
  • Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, and Coforge also fell between 2.37% and 2.57%
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The Nifty IT index has emerged as the biggest loser in early trade on Thursday, falling as much as 2.27% at 27,640, with all nine constituents in the red amid a global selloff in technology stocks.

HCL Technologies Ltd. and Persistent Systems Ltd. were the steepest decliners, falling 3.32% and 3.56%, respectively.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Infosys Ltd. dropped 2.37% to Rs. 1,118.20, while Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. shed 2.48% to Rs. 9,235.50. Coforge Ltd. fell 2.57%, Wipro Ltd. slipped 1.48%, Mphasis Ltd. lost 1.90%, Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined 1.84%, and TCS dropped 1.34% to Rs. 2,125.

The combined market capitalisation of the index shed Rs. 43,979.63 crore from the day's open.

The selloff mirrors overnight weakness across global technology indices. The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 2% in Wednesday's US session, while Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng slipped approximately 1% and South Korea's KOSPI declined around 1.5%.

Sentiment in the domestic IT space has faced an additional structural headwind through 2026, with Anthropic's release of Fable 5 - its most advanced publicly available AI model - adding to investor concerns over AI-driven disruption to India's traditional IT services model.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Releases Mythos-Like Model Without Cyber Capabilities

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Banks Best Positioned To Win Big On Next Wave Of FII Inflows To India: Here's Why

Banks Best Positioned To Win Big On Next Wave Of FII Inflows To India: Here's Why

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source