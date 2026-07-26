Two Hamas Members Including Weapons Production Head Killed, Confirms IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that two Hamas operatives were killed in targeted airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip last Tuesday, citing efforts to neutralize threats to Israeli troops and civilians.

According to the military's statement, one of the strikes eliminated Fares al-Masri, identified as a key commander in Hamas's weapons production division. The IDF reported that al-Masri was actively involved in manufacturing arms as part of a broader effort by the militant group to rebuild its military capabilities. The military explicitly noted that these production activities were carried out "in violation of the ceasefire agreement."



A separate strike in northern Gaza on the same day resulted in the death of Mohammad Abu Shakian. The IDF identified Abu Shakian as a member of Hamas's elite Nukhba Force, a specialized commando unit within the organization.

In detailing the rationale behind the operations, the military stated that both al-Masri and Abu Shakian were actively working to advance attacks against Israeli armed forces and civilians. The IDF emphasized that the operatives were targeted and killed in order to "remove the threat" they posed.

The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 others hostage. Israel responded with a punishing military offensive that has killed more than 73,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry, which was part of the recently dissolved Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by UN agencies and international organisations. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants but says women and children make up around half of all fatalities.

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