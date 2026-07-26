H-1B Blacklist: US Debars Four Companies Over 'Willful' Labor Violations

The US Department of Labor has officially barred four companies from participating in the H-1B skilled-worker visa program after classifying them as "willful violators" of federal immigration and labor regulations. ''The US Department of Labor added GowraTech, LLC, Renotek Group LLC, and Seeloz, Inc. to its debarment list as willful violators, blocking them from filing new H-1B visa petitions,'' said the Labor Department in its statement. The updated restriction list took effect on June 1, 2026.

Here are the main takeaways from the crackdown:

Broken Pacts: The blacklisted employers failed to honor the promises (attestations) they made when sponsoring foreign workers. This includes violations related to required wages, working conditions, or providing inaccurate information to the government on their Labor Condition Applications (LCAs).

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A Complete Halt on New Petitions: During the debarment period, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification will refuse any new H-1B filings from these companies. The bans generally last between one and three years, temporarily stripping these businesses of their ability to hire new specialized foreign talent.

Existing Workers Aren't Automatically Canceled: While the companies cannot file new petitions, the penalty doesn't automatically revoke the H-1B status of foreign workers who are currently employed there. However, those employees may need to seek independent legal counsel regarding their specific situations.

The Blacklisted Companies Company Debarment Period GowraTech, LLC May 12, 2025 — May 11, 2027 Renotek Group LLC August 8, 2025 — August 7, 2027 Seeloz, Inc. March 4, 2026 — March 3, 2028 Sherwood Academy (Sherwood at Mount Dora, Inc.) May 26, 2026 — May 25, 2028



Why is this important?

The public debarment list acts as a warning beacon for the H-1B ecosystem. Immigration lawyers, staffing agencies, and job seekers (especially from countries like India) heavily rely on this list to vet prospective employers and avoid companies that have a legal history of mistreating foreign workers or skipping out on required pay. The "willful violator" label is given only after a formal legal finding. According to the Labor Department's guidance, a company can receive the designation following a Department of Labor enforcement case under Section 212(n)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, or an enforcement case by the Department of Justice under Section 212(n)(5) of the same law.

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