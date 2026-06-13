US-Iran Deal Finalisation In Next 24 Hours, E-Signing To Follow Immediately, Says Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Saturday that a historic peace agreement between the United States and Iran is within reach, with a final decision expected within the next 24 hours.

Sharif stated on X, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week.”

He also applauded Washington and Tehran for their cooperation and interest in peacemaking, “We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace.”

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Sharif, on Friday, confirmed that a final, agreed-upon text of a historic peace deal between the United States and Iran has been reached, which will ease tensions across the Gulf region.

“We can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps,” had had tweeted last night.

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The statement from the Pakistani Prime Minister follows closely on the heels of remarks made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who similarly noted that a diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Washington had “never been closer.” However, significant questions remain regarding the specific terms of the potential agreement.

According to reports from Iranian state media, Tehran intends to retain full operational control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint, and will continue to insist on its sovereign right to enrich uranium, among other core demands.

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