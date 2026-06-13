Iran Embassy Hits Back At Trump Over Indian Seafarers' Deaths, Blames US For Incident

The Embassy of Iran in India on Saturday refuted the US President Donald Trump's allegations regarding attack on an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them "baseless".

Further, it also accused Washington of attempting to divert attention from recent attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian seafarers.

In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said, "The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!"

The Iranian Embassy called America's attack on Indian vessels, which resulted in the death of three Indian sailors, "brutal" and "pathetic".

The response comes after Trump accused Iran of being the perpretator of the the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces.

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Meanwhile, India has once more condemned Washington's strike on Indian-flagged vessel, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar calling them 'unjustified'.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," he said in a post on X on Saturday.

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