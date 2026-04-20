8th Pay Commission Arrears: Rs 10 Lakh-Plus Payout Possible For Level 1 Employees

Central government employees and pensioners may receive a massive payout in the form of arrears, if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented retrospectively and the proposed fitment factor of 3.833 is accepted.

Last week, a major update was issued by the staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). The employee forum—an amalgamation of major staff unions—finalised 3.833 as the fitment factor that it would propose before the 8th Pay Commission.

This is sharply higher than the fitment factor of about 2.0 that was in speculation, and is also sharper than the fitment factor of 2.57 used by the 7th Pay Commission to revise the salaries and pensions in 2016.

Notably, fitment factor is the multiplication unit used for determining the new basic wages and pensions under a pay commission.

If 3.833 is finalised as the fitment factor, then the minimum basic salaries will rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

Apart from this sharp increment, the employees could also receive arrears in excess of Rs 10 lakh. Since the tenure of 7th Pay Commission concluded on Dec. 31, 2025, it is expected that the 8th Pay Commission would be implemented retrospectively from Jan. 1, 2026.

However, the pay panel was formed on Nov. 3, 2025, and given an 18-month period to submit its report. The deadline will end in May 2027.

As per the precedent, the government scrutinises and approves the recommendations made by the pay commissions in three to nine months.

This suggests that the 8th Pay Commission may not be officially rolled out till about September 2027. The timeline may get extended if the Centre requires more time to scrutinise the panel's recommendations. On the other hand, an early rollout could be possible if the commission submits its report way before the May 2027 deadline.

If the salary overhaul comes into effect from September 2027, then the employees may be eligible for 20-month arrears.

Here's a look at the arrears that employees in Pay Band 1 (Level 1 to Level 5) could be paid if the fitment factor is 3.833.

Level 1:

Current Basic Pay: Rs 18,000

Revised Basic Pay: Rs 69,000

Difference: Rs 51,000

20-month arrears: Rs 10,20,000

Level 2:

Current basic pay: Rs 19,900

Revised basic pay: Rs 76,277

Difference: Rs 56,377

20-month arrears: Rs 11,27,540

Level 3:

Current basic pay: Rs 21,700

Revised basic pay: Rs 83,176

Difference: Rs 61,476

20-month arrears: Rs 12,29,520

Level 4:

Current basic pay: Rs 25,500

Revised basic pay: Rs 97,742

Difference: Rs 72,242

20-month arrears: Rs 14,44,840

Level 5:

Current basic pay: Rs 29,200

Revised basic pay: Rs 1,11,924

Difference: Rs 82,724

20-month arrears: Rs 16,54,480

This calculation, however, is based on the fitment factor proposed by the staff side of NC-JCM. It remains to be seen whether the 8th Pay Commission accepts the proposal. Even if the panel recommends 3.833 as the fitment factor, the final decision will lie with the government on its approval.

Also, there is no confirmation so far that Jan. 1, 2026 will be the effective date of 8th Pay Commission's implementation.

In a release issued in October last year, the government had said that the recommendations of pay commissions are generally brought into effect after a gap of 10 years. "Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from Jan. 1, 2026," it had said.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, Fitment Factor Of 3.833 — Key NC-JCM Staff Side Proposals

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