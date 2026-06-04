Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Near $98 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,313, compared to Wednesday's index close of 23,405.60.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,313. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a one-day breather, with the NSE Nifty 50 down 77.95 points, or 0.33%, at 23,405.60. The BSE Sensex fell 303.67 points, or 0.41%, to 74,346.17. TCS was the biggest drag on the Nifty 50, cutting 46.23 points from the index, followed by Infosys at 39.03 points. ICICI Bank added 28.97 points, while HDFC Bank and SBI contributed 18.79 points and 14.78 points, respectively, limiting the decline.
Stock Market Live: Centre May Ease Tax Rules For FPIs Investing In Government Securities
The Centre may amend tax provisions through an ordinance to ease rules for foreign portfolio investors investing in government securities, according to sources.
Foreign investors in select government securities may get tax relief after required approvals. FPIs currently pay 12.5% long-term capital gains tax on listed government securities held for over a year, while interest earned on G-Secs is subject to 20% withholding tax unless treaty benefits apply.
Stock Market Live: Skipper, NBCC, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp Among Stocks In Focus
- Skipper approved raising up to Rs 433 crore through equity, including 92 lakh shares at Rs 470 each. The company also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Skipper Transmission & Distribution, in Abu Dhabi.
- NBCC secured orders worth Rs 83.2 crore from three entities, including a Rs 40 crore residential construction project from Canara Bank.
- BHEL received an order worth Rs 2,000–2,500 crore from a Nigerian client for eight gas turbine generator packages.
Stock Market Live: GMR Airports, Lenskart Among Stocks In Bulk And Block Deals
- In GMR Airports, FMRC Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund bought 14.92 crore shares, while Goldman Sachs Trust II sold 16.27 crore shares at Rs 97.75 each.
- Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Small Cap Fund bought 19.5 crore GMR Airports shares, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 19.5 crore shares at Rs 97.75 each.
- In Lenskart Solutions, SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) sold 5.65 crore shares. Buyers included Societe Generale - ODI, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE - ODI, Kotak Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund and HDFC Life Insurance Company.
Stock Market Live: CMR Green Technologies IPO Subscribed 2.46 Times On Day 1
- CMR Green Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 2.46 times on the first day of bidding.
- The non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 5.67 times, while the retail investor portion was subscribed 2.45 times.
Stock Market Live: JBM Auto Records 49% Market Share In Electric Bus Segment In May
- JBM Auto said it recorded a 49% market share in the electric bus segment in May.
- The company sold 157 electric buses during the month.
Stock Market Live: Indian Energy Exchange May Electricity Volume Rises 18.6% YoY
- Indian Energy Exchange said electricity traded volume rose 18.6% year-on-year to 12,983 MU in May.
- Day-ahead market volume increased 25% to 4,417 MU, while real-time market volume rose 15.9% to 5,529 MU. The average day-ahead market price rose 18.3% to Rs 4.88 per unit.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Trade Mixed Ahead Of Wall Street Open
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.6%.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded marginally higher.
Stock Market Live: Asian Equities Decline As Japan, China And Hong Kong Indices Fall
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.74% after touching a record high in the previous session, while the Topix declined 1.09%.
- South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.25%, while the Kosdaq rose 3.83% as trading resumed after a holiday.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.14%, China’s CSI 300 fell 0.84%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.93%.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Start For Indian Equities
- GIFT Nifty traded at 23,313, compared with Wednesday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,405.60.
- The early indicator pointed to a lower opening for Indian equities.
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.