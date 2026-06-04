Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Near $98 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,313. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a one-day breather, with the NSE Nifty 50 down 77.95 points, or 0.33%, at 23,405.60. The BSE Sensex fell 303.67 points, or 0.41%, to 74,346.17. TCS was the biggest drag on the Nifty 50, cutting 46.23 points from the index, followed by Infosys at 39.03 points. ICICI Bank added 28.97 points, while HDFC Bank and SBI contributed 18.79 points and 14.78 points, respectively, limiting the decline.