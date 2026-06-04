Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Showers, Thunderstorm — Check Maharashtra Forecast

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is likely to see some sunshine giving way to cloudy conditions today, June 4, with very warm weather becoming breezy by the afternoon. A little rain is expected during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 36°C. At night, the city may remain partly to mostly cloudy and warm, with a brief evening shower or two followed by light rain late. The minimum temperature is forecast at 28°C.

The city's air quality remains in the poor category, according to AccuWeather. Mumbai recorded gusty winds on Wednesday, with Santacruz reporting wind speeds of 50 kmph. The maximum temperature on June 3 stood at 34.7°C in Colaba and 33.8°C in Santacruz.

The Palghar district administration has launched an awareness drive on lightning safety ahead of the monsoon after 27 people lost their lives in lightning strikes in the district between 2014 and 2025.

District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam said that Jawhar, Mokhada and Vikramgad talukas in the district fall in high-risk lightning zones, while Dahanu, Talasari and Wada experience a moderate level of lightning activity, particularly during stormy weather.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Waterlogging, Massive Traffic Snarls Reported As Heavy Rains Lash City; Andheri Subway Closed



Weather In Maharashtra

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm activity and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra between June 3 and June 7.

Similar conditions are likely over Marathwada from June 3 to June 6. The weather department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa during June 3-5, and again on June 8-9. Madhya Maharashtra is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 5.

Maximum temperatures across Maharashtra are expected to fall gradually by 2-3°C till June 5, after which no significant change is likely between June 6 and June 9, the IMD said.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Other States. Check Forecast

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