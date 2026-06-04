Monsoon To Hit Kerala Today? IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Other States. Check Forecast

Monsoon is likely to enter Kerala in 24 hours, with very heavy and heavy rainfall expected in the state, along with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka in the next six to seven days, according to India Meterological Department's release on June 3.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm is expected in Northwest, Central, East India and south Peninsular India during several days of the week.

The southwest monsoon is expected to set in after a delay with the IMD's earlier forecast projecting May 26 as the most likely arrival date. According to the weather forecasting agency estimate on May 29, this year monsoons in India will be below normal with rainfall to be 90% below average.

ALSO READ: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Set In Over Kerala During Next 24 Hours, Conditions Favourable: IMD

Check region wise IMD forecast for June 4

South India

Heavy rainfall is forecasted over North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka. South Interior Karnataka during with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are expected today in regions such as North Interior Karnataka, with gusty winds over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, South interior Karnataka, Telangana, with gusty winds likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

East India

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim is likely to witness heavy rainfall on June 4. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is expected in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha today.

North India

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand today.

Hailstorm activity has been forecasted in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan. Duststorm activity in West Rajasthan on June 4.

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North East India

The north east region will primarily witness light to moderate rainfall during next seven days. Heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya today.

Central India

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may witness light to moderate rainfall. Hailstorm activity likely over East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.



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