Southwest Monsoon Likely To Set In Over Kerala During Next 24 Hours, Conditions Favourable: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around June 4. This marks the expected start of India's rainy season in the southern state.

According to IMD, weather conditions have become favourable for the monsoon further advance into parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and Kerala.

Once the monsoon sets in, Kerala is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in some isolated areas over the next 6-7 days. Along with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds may also occur in some places.

The IMD stated that fairly widespread rain is expected in Kerala from June 2 to June 6. Some places in Kerala may receive very heavy rainfall between June 2 and June 8. Along with rain, there will also be thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of around 40-50 kmph.

A weather system over the Southeast Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast is helping pull moisture towards the state, the agency said.

Karnataka will witness light to moderate rain with thunderstorms likely, with isolated heavy rainfall in some parts between June 2 and June 7. Lakshadweep is already experiencing heavy rain and widespread rainfall is likely to continue till June 7.

IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts across all districts of Kerala till June 6.

On June 3, orange alerts are in place for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, while yellow alerts cover the remaining districts. On June 4, when the monsoon is expected to arrive, orange alerts expand to most districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and central Kerala.

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On June 5, orange alerts are issued in northern Kerala for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On June 6, most districts remain under yellow alert, while Kannur and Kasaragod continue under orange alert.

The IMD had earlier expected the southwest monsoon to reach Kerala around May 26, but changes in weather patterns slowed down the development of the atmospheric conditions needed for its official arrival. The situation is linked to the development of El Nino, a weather pattern that can reduce rainfall and affect monsoon conditions.

The southwest monsoon is extremely important for India because it is the main source of rainfall for the country. Between June and September, it brings more than 70% of India's total annual rainfall.

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