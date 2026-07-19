Different Match Balls To Broken Shoulders: Five Incredible FIFA World Cup Final Stories

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is almost here, with defending champions Argentina set to face Spain in the biggest match in world football. Argentina are chasing history, aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup, while Spain have the chance to recreate their golden era of 2010 by holding both the European Championship and the World Cup at the same time.

The showpiece clash will also pit two generations of footballing brilliance against one another. Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the sport's history, will share the stage with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, a player many believe is destined to define the next era of football. They will be joined by a host of world-class stars in what promises to be a fitting finale.

As New York New Jersey Stadium prepares to host the climax of the first 48-team FIFA World Cup, here's take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most memorable, unusual and unforgettable moments from World Cup finals through the years.

1930: Argentina, Uruguay Play Final With Their Own Balls

Much before the idea of the official match ball came into existence, the first-ever World Cup final, which featured Uruguay and Argentina, demanded to play the match with their own ball.

The first of the 1930 was played with the ball of Argentina's liking which they had sourced from Scotland and were 2-1 up at the half-time. In the second half, Uruguay got to play with their ball of choice, which they had got from England. Uruguay scored three goals in the second half and came from behind to seal the match and win the first-ever World Cup final.

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1950: Headline That Inspired Biggest Shock In World Cup Final History

On the morning of the 1950 FIFA World Cup final, Brazilian newspaper O Mundo confidently declared the hosts as champions before a ball had even been kicked. Its front page carried a photograph of Flávio Costa's side beneath the bold headline: "Here Are the World Champions".

The premature celebration infuriated Uruguay captain Obdulio Varela. He reportedly bought several copies of the newspaper, scattered them across the hotel bathroom floor, and urged his teammates to trample over them. The message was clear: let Brazil's overconfidence fuel Uruguay's resolve.

Backed by nearly 200,000 fans at the Maracana, Brazil needed only a draw to secure the title and took the lead early in the second half. But inspired by Varela's defiance, Uruguay produced one of the greatest upsets in football history, scoring twice to claim a stunning 2-1 victory and lift the World Cup. The defeat, remembered as the Maracanazo, left an entire nation in shock.

Varela's remarkable story did not end with the final whistle. Despite being warned not to venture out in Rio de Janeiro, he visited a local bar alone after the match. Expecting a hostile reception, he instead encountered admiration.

1954: 'Call Me Mad!': The World Cup Commentary That Became Football Immortal

The 1954 World Cup final pitted the then all-conquering Hungary against West Germany. Earlier in the tournament Hungary had demolished West Germany 8-3 and were on a world-record 30-game unbeaten run.

No one, including sports commentator Herbert Zimmermann, believed that Hungary could be defeated. Eight minutes into the match and Hungary were already two goals up. But West Germany battled back to equalize and then, in the 84th minute, the ball was at the feet of Helmut Rahn.

Rahn scored and Zimmermann exclaimed on the commentary " Rahn shoots! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal!" The commentator then went completely silent for eight seconds before springing back to life and shouting and bellowed: "Goal for Germany! Germany lead 3-2. Call me mad, call me crazy!" For the eight seconds that Zimmermann was quiet and trying to understand what had happened, the people in West Germany started checking their radio sets to see if they had got disconnected.

This moment was later recognized by Kicker, La Gazzetta dello Sport and The Guardian as one of the most iconic pieces of football commentary.

1986: The Defender Who Played World Cup Final With Dislocated Shoulder

José Luis Brown gave Argentina the lead in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final with a towering header against West Germany. But shortly after half-time, disaster struck as he dislocated his shoulder in a collision.

Despite the excruciating pain, Brown refused to be substituted. Instead, he bit a hole in his jersey, threaded his finger through it to fashion a makeshift sling, and returned to the pitch after being off for just 28 seconds. His remarkable determination helped Argentina hold on for a dramatic 3-2 victory and lift the World Cup.

1994: Brazilian Defender Ricardo Rocha Confuses Kamikazes With Kawasakis

The pressure on Brazil ahead of the 1994 FIFA World Cup final was immense. The five-time champions were chasing their first world title in 24 years, and the tension inside the dressing room was palpable.

Sensing his teammates' nerves, defender Ricardo Rocha attempted to deliver an inspiring speech. Instead, he accidentally mixed up Japan's famed World War II Kamikaze pilots with motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki, urging the team to "do the same as those Japanese, the Kawasakis."

The blunder had the desired effect-just not in the way Rocha intended. "Nobody could stop laughing," goalkeeper Cláudio Taffarel later recalled. "It changed the mood instantly. It totally relaxed us."

Brazil carried that renewed calm onto the pitch, defeating Italy on penalties to lift their fourth World Cup title.

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