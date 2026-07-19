FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Winners To Be Presented Championship Rings

In a historic first, the members of the winning team of the FIFA World Cup final will be presented with with bespoke championship rings, introducing a tradition synonymous with American sport to football's biggest stage.

Presenting championship rings to title-winning teams is one of the most enduring traditions in American sport. The practice is followed across the nation's biggest professional competitions, including the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL) , where champions are honoured with customised rings to mark their success..

The rings will be produced as part of a strictly limited collection of 2,026 individually numbered pieces, commemorating the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Thirty rings will be reserved exclusively for the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be released globally as Official Licensed Products, giving fans the opportunity to own a unique piece of tournament history, according to a release by FIFA.

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Each ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the opposite side will be personalised with the identity of the champions. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Following Sunday's final, the winning captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings during the celebrations. The full set of 30 rings will then be individually customised to ensure a perfect fit before being officially presented to the players and staff at a later ceremony, creating a lasting memento of their World Cup triumph.

The FIFA World Cup final will also see another concept associated with American sport, the half-time show. The half-time show is an idea central to Super Bowl, which is the annual championship game of the NFL which also marks the end of the American football season.

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