Raymond's Gautam Singhania Says China+1 Is No Longer Just A Trend But An 'Operational Imperative'

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania said the China+1 strategy has evolved beyond a business trend and become an operational necessity for multinational companies as they diversify their supply chains.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting earlier this week, Singhania said companies were increasingly looking for manufacturing partners that could help strengthen supply chain resilience.

"The accelerating China-Plus-One strategy is no longer just a trend — it is an operational imperative for multinational corporations seeking supply chain resilience," he said.

The comments come as manufacturers continue to diversify production beyond China amid geopolitical tensions and efforts to build more resilient global supply chains.

Singhania said global original equipment manufacturers were seeking manufacturing partners that could deliver speed, quality and scale, adding that Raymond had positioned its engineering business to benefit from the shift.

"Global OEMs are looking for trusted, high-precision manufacturing partners who can deliver speed, quality and scale," he said.

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He said India continued to strengthen its position in global manufacturing, supported by domestic demand, infrastructure investment and government initiatives aimed at expanding local production.

Raymond is investing Rs 430 crore to build an automotive components plant in Gudipalli, Andhra Pradesh. The facility is expected to create more than 4,000 direct jobs and supply domestic and international vehicle manufacturers.

The company is also setting up an aerospace manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 510 crore. The project is expected to create about 1,400 direct engineering jobs and manufacture precision components for global aerospace customers.

Singhania said Raymond entered FY27 with an aerospace order book of about Rs 2,350 crore over the next five years and was moving up the value chain from build-to-print manufacturing to co-design, value engineering and build-to-spec systems.

Singhania said more companies abroad were looking to invest in India, adding that he expected the country's manufacturing opportunity to continue expanding.

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