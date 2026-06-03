Mumbai: Waterlogging, Massive Traffic Snarls Reported As Heavy Rains Lash City; Andheri Subway Closed

Mumbai witnessed heavy rain in several parts of the city on Wednesday, leading to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Traffic was seen moving slowly near the domestic airport, while waterlogging was reported around Andheri station and other vulnerable stretches.

The Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that traffic towards Andheri Subway had been stopped due to waterlogging and diverted via Gokhale Bridge, S.V. Road and Thakre Bridge. "Due to waterlogging from the rains, traffic heading to Andheri Subway (Andheri) has been stopped, and that traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge, S.V. Road, and Thakre Bridge," the traffic police said.

Water-logging was reported at the Andheri Subway and Santacruz Subway for some time, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and police to put up barricades and divert vehicles.

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Rainfall was reported from several areas, including Kurla, Andheri, Santacruz, Juhu, Malad, Bandra, Worli, Borivali and Mulund. The showers are part of pre-monsoon activity, with the weather department indicating that similar conditions are likely to continue over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department's Mumbai forecast, areas including Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz and Worli are likely to receive more rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon or evening.

The temperature in Mumbai on June 3 is expected to range between 28°C and 35°C. IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, recorded 29°C at Mumbai-Santacruz at 6.30 am on Wednesday, along with 79% humidity and wind speed of 11.1 km/h.

The latest spell of rain comes as Mumbai continues to experience pre-monsoon activity. The IMD had earlier forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai between June 1 and June 4.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Light Showers, Weather Change Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures: Check IMD's Forecasts For Other Cities

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