Mumbai Rains: Light Showers, Weather Change Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures: Check IMD's Forecasts For Other Cities

Mumbai witnessed early showers across parts of the Mumbai on Wednesday, June 3, with rain reported in parts of Borivli, Bandra, Andheri, Vasai-Virar.

According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai forecast, areas including Borivli, Chembur, Colaba, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz and Worli are likely to witness more rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon or evening.

The temperature in the city on June 3 is expected to range between 28°C and 35°C. IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, also showed Mumbai-Santacruz at 29°C, with 79% humidity and wind speed of 11.1 km/h at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

IMD Issues Alert For Mumbai, Thane

Photo: IMD

Local weather tracker Mumbai Rains on X (formerly Twitter) said rainfall activity over Mumbai was expected to rise significantly through the day, with Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Raigad also likely to receive good showers and thunderstorms. Overcast conditions are expected to persist over several parts of the MMR, with multiple spells of rain likely during the day.

In an update issued at 10.20 pm on Tuesday, the local weather tracker had said heavy to intense rain bands near Alibaug were moving inland, with more thunderstorms likely to develop over south MMR in the following hours. Interior parts of Panvel and Navi Mumbai also received rain late on Tuesday.

The latest rain spell comes as Mumbai continues to see pre-monsoon activity. IMD had earlier forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai between June 1 and June 4.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around June 4, 2026, the IMD said in its latest update. The weather department said conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and more areas of the Bay of Bengal around the same date.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert during intense spells, while commuters should expect possible slowdowns if rainfall strengthens during peak morning or evening hours.

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