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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Showers In Borivali, Andheri, Bandra; IMD Forcasts More Rains Later In The Day

Mumbai experienced early morning showers in areas like Borivli, Bandra, Andheri, and Vasai-Virar on June 3, with more rain expected later in the day.

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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Showers In Borivali, Andheri, Bandra; IMD Forcasts More Rains Later In The Day
Mumbai Rains
4 minutes ago

Mumbai saw early morning showers in parts of the city on Wednesday, June 3, with rainfall reported in Borivli, Bandra, Andheri and Vasai–Virar. The sudden downpour from pre-monsoon activity caused severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Many roads and residential pockets are submerged, creating major inconvenience for residents and commuters. The situation is critical at Andheri Subway, where water levels rose to 3–4 feet, forcing a complete closure to vehicular traffic due to flooding.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain or thundershowers are likely later in the day, particularly across Borivli, Chembur, Colaba, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz and Worli.

The city's temperature is expected to range between 28°C and 35°C. At 6:30 am, IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre recorded Mumbai–Santacruz at 29°C, with 79% humidity and wind speeds of 11.1 km/h.

The latest rain spell comes as Mumbai continues to see pre-monsoon activity. IMD had earlier forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai between June 1 and June 4.

Jun 03, 2026 08:35 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Showers Reported In Santacruz

Mumbaikars shared photos and videos of rains in their locality. Heavy rains reported in Santacruz.

Jun 03, 2026 08:28 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Waterlogging Outside DN Nagar Metro

Waterlogging outside DN Nagar metro station. Watch video:

Jun 03, 2026 08:27 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Showers In Parts Of Mumbai

IMD forecasts rain or thundershowers in Borivli, Chembur, Colaba, and other parts of Mumbai during the afternoon and evening.

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Mumbai Rains: Light Showers, Weather Change Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures

Jun 03, 2026 08:27 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Showers Witnessed In Borivali, Mira Bhayandar, Dahisar.

Heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Borivali, Dahisar and Mira-Bhayander area on Wednesday at around 7:15 am.

Jun 03, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains: Vasai-Virar To Witness Moderate Rains

Mumbai Rains| Alerts 7:30 AM

🟠 Borivali, Malad, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri, Parle, Juhu - Heavy rains 

🟡 Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, Palghar - Moderate to heavy rains 

🟢 South Mumbai: Thane & Central Suburbs on standby alert for next hour.

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