Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Showers In Borivali, Andheri, Bandra; IMD Forcasts More Rains Later In The Day

Mumbai saw early morning showers in parts of the city on Wednesday, June 3, with rainfall reported in Borivli, Bandra, Andheri and Vasai–Virar. The sudden downpour from pre-monsoon activity caused severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Many roads and residential pockets are submerged, creating major inconvenience for residents and commuters. The situation is critical at Andheri Subway, where water levels rose to 3–4 feet, forcing a complete closure to vehicular traffic due to flooding.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain or thundershowers are likely later in the day, particularly across Borivli, Chembur, Colaba, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz and Worli.

The city's temperature is expected to range between 28°C and 35°C. At 6:30 am, IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre recorded Mumbai–Santacruz at 29°C, with 79% humidity and wind speeds of 11.1 km/h.

The latest rain spell comes as Mumbai continues to see pre-monsoon activity. IMD had earlier forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai between June 1 and June 4.