Will Mumbai Face Water Crisis? City's Lakes Have Supply Left Only For These Many Days

Mumbai's water supply situation has come under closer scrutiny after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked officials to monitor rainfall over the lake catchment areas for the next two months.

Mumbai draws its potable water from seven lakes viz Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi, which together have a cumulative storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. On Tuesday, the total stock in the these lakes touched 15% or 2.21 lakh of the total capacity. With each one percent of lake stock providing water for three days, the current stock can last the city for the next 45 days, reports The Indian Express.

During a recent review meeting, the BMC administration directed officials to keep a close watch on rainfall activity over the catchment areas that feed the city's reservoirs. Civic officials said that while it was too early to announce further restrictions, the forecast of around 90% of average rainfall had raised concerns.

"While it is too early to take any steps, the recent forecast of 90% of the average rainfall is concerning as we have to ensure that Mumbai has sufficient water in its lakes till the next monsoon season, even if we do not receive adequate rainfall in the lakes," a senior official privy to the developments told The Indian Express.

The city is currently facing a 10% water cut, which came into effect on May 15. Officials said the next two to three months would be crucial in determining whether Mumbai can avoid a deeper water supply challenge.

Civic officials also warned that inadequate rainfall, combined with intense heat later in the year, could worsen the situation. If the lakes fail to receive sufficient rain and Mumbai experiences severe heat in October, evaporation losses could increase, potentially creating a more serious situation during the summer of 2027.

Track Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

Mumbai Rains Today, June 3

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded light to moderate rainfall in several areas on Wednesday morning. Between 7 am and 8 am on June 3, 2026, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 0.96 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 1.25 mm. The western suburbs saw comparatively higher rainfall at 9.84 mm.

Among individual locations, Kalakilla Municipal School in the city recorded 10 mm of rainfall, while M/West Ward in the eastern suburbs recorded 12 mm. In the western suburbs, Versova Pumping Station reported the highest rainfall at 69 mm, followed by Cooper Hospital at 52 mm, K/East Ward at 49 mm, K/West Ward at 46 mm, Malpa Dongri School at 39 mm and Vile Parle Fire Station at 33 mm.

Other areas in the western suburbs also received showers, including SWM Santacruz Workshop at 30 mm, Nariyal Wadi School in Santacruz at 26 mm, Chakala Municipal School at 17 mm and BKC Fire Station at 16 mm.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Waterlogging, Massive Traffic Snarls Reported As Heavy Rains Lash City; Andheri Subway Closed

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.