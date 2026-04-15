8th Pay Commission: Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, Fitment Factor Of 3.83 — Key NC-JCM Staff Side Proposals

The staff side of National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), in its concluding submission to the 8th Pay Commission, has called for sweeping changes. It has proposed a base pay of Rs 69,000, a fitment factor of 3.83, 6% yearly increments, reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, and a hike in the minimum HRA slab to 30%.

Serving as a unified document, the final memorandum compiles the key demands related to the 8th CPC from prominent employee and pensioner unions within the central government. The NC-JCM operates as the umbrella platform for these organisations.

Beyond the primary demands, the committee has suggested rationalising the 18 existing pay levels into seven, widening the scope of family units to seven categories, securing a minimum of five promotions across a 30-year tenure, and instituting a mechanism to revise pensions every five years.

ALSO READ: New Labour Codes: Earning Rs 10 Lakh Per Annum? Your April Take-Home Salary Calculation

The memorandum makes it clear that the committee expects every demand to be implemented retrospectively, from Jan. 1, 2026.

The draft committee of the NC-JCM has outlined an extensive set of demands in its common memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission. These include fixing the minimum salary at Rs 69,000, and applying a fitment factor of 3.83 for both employees and pensioners.

The minimum salary should be raised after considering the family of five units, as against three at present, it said.

The panel has also sought a 6% annual increment, at least five career progressions over a 30-year service period, and compensation of Rs 2 crore for employees who lose their lives in work-related accidents.

Further, it has called for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme for those recruited after Jan. 1, 2004, with pension pegged at 67% of the last drawn pay and family pension at 50%. Other demands include unlimited earned leave accumulation with encashment up to 600 days, full provision for compassionate appointments, enhanced group insurance cover, and gratuity equivalent to one month's wages without a cap tied to 33 years of service.

The memorandum also proposes 45 days of paternity leave, 60 days of parent care leave over a career, and encashment of 20 days of earned leave under Leave Travel Concession (LTC). It seeks to extend General Provident Fund (GPF) benefits to National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) subscribers until the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is restored, guaranteeing a minimum 30-day bonus based on basic pay and DA, and revising HRA slabs to 40%, 35% and 30% linked to DA.

In addition, it calls for maternity leave to be increased to 240 days without restrictions, restoration of pension commutation after 11 years, and extending the One Rank One Pension principle to civilian employees.

ALSO READ: Want Rs 61,000 Monthly Pension? Here's How A PPF Investment Can Get You There

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.