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Anthropic Files Confidential IPO Papers, Setting Stage For Potential Record-Breaking AI Listing

Claude maker, valued at $965 billion after its latest funding round, moves closer to a Wall Street debut as competition with OpenAI intensifies.

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Anthropic Files Confidential IPO Papers, Setting Stage For Potential Record-Breaking AI Listing
Anthropic confirmed the filing on Monday, saying the move gives it the option to proceed with an IPO.
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Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), taking a key step toward what could become one of the largest public listings in market history.

The company confirmed the filing on Monday, saying the move gives it the option to proceed with an IPO after the SEC completes its review process.

"This gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review," Anthropic said in a statement. "The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors."

The company did not disclose the number of shares it plans to offer or a potential valuation for the listing. 

Anthropic's IPO filing comes amid surging demand for artificial intelligence products and services. The company, best known for its Claude family of AI models and chatbot products, disclosed in May that its revenue run rate had climbed to $47 billion, a sharp increase from the $10 billion in annual revenue reported a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Anthropic To Give EU's Cybersecurity Agency Access To Mythos

The filing follows Anthropic's recently completed $65 billion fundraising round, which valued the company at $965 billion, surpassing rival OpenAI's most recent valuation of $852 billion reported in March, according to CNBC.

Anthropic's flagship Claude models power a range of enterprise AI tools, including coding assistant Claude Code. Earlier this year, the company also introduced Claude Mythos Preview, an advanced model that attracted interest from financial institutions and government agencies due to its cybersecurity capabilities. The model has been made available to select organizations through Anthropic's Project Glasswing programme.

The IPO filing comes as competition among leading AI firms intensifies. OpenAI is reportedly preparing its own confidential filing and is targeting a stock market debut before the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, SpaceX is said to be further along in the listing process, with an investor roadshow expected ahead of a planned market debut, CNBC reported.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Announces Vera — World's First CPU Not Designed For Humans

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers and executives, Anthropic reported its first quarterly profit earlier this year and has been expanding its enterprise business as demand for AI-driven coding and automation tools accelerates.

The company's public market debut could also have broader implications beyond the technology sector. Both Anthropic and OpenAI have pledged significant equity stakes to philanthropic initiatives, meaning successful listings could unlock substantial funding for charitable causes.

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