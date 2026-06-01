'Promise Of AI': Nvidia CEO Sees Tech Jobs Growing; Trashes Mass Unemployment Fears

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, has called worries that AI will decrease the need for software engineers "complete nonsense," claiming that the technology is actually increasing hiring by increasing worker productivity.

"This is the promise of AI. The number of engineers, software engineers, is actually increasing. Huang stated, "People talk about AI decreasing jobs, which is complete nonsense. It's causing more software engineers to be hired."

Prior to the Computex conference in Taipei, which brings together executives from some of the biggest tech firms in the world, Huang was giving speeches and presentations. AI has become "useful" and agentic, he stated, adding that "AI is now a profit generator, AI is now a GDP generator."

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The comments expand on a stance Huang has maintained throughout prior appearances. He refuted the notion that AI will result in job losses at the ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 conference, stating that "AI is doing nothing but create jobs."

Speaking in early May, Huang cited hiring-site data indicating a growing demand for software engineers and said that AI doomsayers confuse a job's task with its purpose. In software engineering, the task is coding, but the purpose is problem-solving and innovation. He stated, "We need a trillion lines of code written," contending that the need for code is unpredictable.

Huang stated at the Milken Institute Global Conference in 2025 that every job would be impacted right away and that this was "unquestionable." He stated, "You're not going to lose your job to an AI, but you're going to lose your job to someone who uses AI," and he projected that AI may bring back between 30 and 40 million workers. Instead of being the one to shun AI, he advised everyone to use it.

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Instead of saying that AI will end work, he has framed it as changing it. "I am certain 100% of everybody's jobs will be changed," Huang told CNN's Fareed Zakaria, adding that some jobs would be lost and many created, and that he hoped productivity gains across industries would lift society.

"As we speak, AI has no possibility of doing what we do," Huang stated at Nvidia's AI Summit in Mumbai in October 2025. When asked if AI would replace his own job, he said, "Absolutely not." Huang also claimed that AI could perform some tasks 1,000 times better than humans.

Additionally, Huang has questioned predictions of widespread unemployment, arguing that AI is unlikely to result in significant job losses unless "the world runs out of ideas."

His remarks go counter to those of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who has cautioned that within five years, AI may eliminate up to 50% of all entry-level white-collar professions. Huang rejected that opinion at the 2025 VivaTech in Paris, stating of Amodei: "He thinks AI is so scary, but only they should do it."

While describing Nvidia's most recent AI products, Huang made the Computex statements. Nvidia's "new major growth driver," according to him, will be the company's new Vera central processing unit, which is intended for AI agents.

OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX are among the early adopters. Huang stated during a May earnings call that Nvidia now has access to a $200 billion market thanks to the Vera CPUs.

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Huang, who was born in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan, declared last week that he would invest over $150 billion annually in Taiwan, calling it the center of the AI revolution.

About two weeks prior to the Computex speech in the Taipei Music Hall, he traveled to Beijing with US President Donald Trump to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. June 2–5 is when the Computex trade show takes place.

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